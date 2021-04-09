National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.45.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National CineMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in National CineMedia by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 1,663.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 193,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.