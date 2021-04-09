Raymond James Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

