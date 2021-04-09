Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$11.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.69. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$13.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.