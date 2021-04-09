Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.70 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$0.93 and a 52 week high of C$1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$570.17 million and a PE ratio of 25.25.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

