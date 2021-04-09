Analysts Set Expectations for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PDC Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 47.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

