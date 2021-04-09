Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Lowered to $186.00 at HC Wainwright

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

TPTX opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

