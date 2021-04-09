Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Yandex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC cut Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.65.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.47, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Yandex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Yandex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Yandex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

