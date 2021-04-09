Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,463,900 shares of company stock worth $54,496,043.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

