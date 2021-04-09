Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Hold

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.