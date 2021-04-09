Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.96 Billion

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.11 billion and the lowest is $6.66 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.45 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $134.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

