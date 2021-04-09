Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 716 ($9.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 562 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 418.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.10 million and a PE ratio of -8.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 739 ($9.66).

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

In other news, insider Bill Russell bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.