Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,862 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,082% compared to the average volume of 177 call options.

Shares of MRCY opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,802. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

