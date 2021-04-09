Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $93.59, but opened at $88.88. Shutterstock shares last traded at $88.17, with a volume of 171 shares traded.

Specifically, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,071,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,228,020. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,990,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,526,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

