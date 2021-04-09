ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.74, but opened at $19.49. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 3,334 shares trading hands.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

