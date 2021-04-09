easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 943.18 ($12.32).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 992 ($12.96) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The company has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 974.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 772.64.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

