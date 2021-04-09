Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 9,200

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,779.73 ($75.51).

NXT opened at GBX 8,206 ($107.21) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,749.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,081.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,232 ($55.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,232 ($107.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 36.98.

In other news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

