Totally (LON:TLY) Earns “Under review” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON:TLY opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £54.66 million and a P/E ratio of -147.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.16. Totally has a 1 year low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Totally’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.50%.

In other Totally news, insider Michael (Mike) Rogers bought 25,000 shares of Totally stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £7,250 ($9,472.17).

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

