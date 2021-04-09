KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

KULR opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. The company offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

