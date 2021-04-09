Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

