Critical Contrast: Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) & Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 11.51% 8.09% 0.67% Triumph Bancorp 13.50% 6.74% 0.77%

25.8% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Colony Bankcorp and Triumph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Bancorp 0 4 2 1 2.57

Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $62.86, indicating a potential downside of 31.43%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Volatility and Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Triumph Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $75.25 million 1.93 $10.21 million N/A N/A Triumph Bancorp $342.72 million 6.66 $58.54 million $2.25 40.74

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 22, 2021, the company operated 32 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

