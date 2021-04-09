Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €80.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.79 ($91.52).

SAX opened at €69.95 ($82.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €72.22. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €51.30 ($60.35) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.15.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

