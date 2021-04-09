TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEG. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.26 ($29.72).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR:TEG opened at €25.73 ($30.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €24.20 and a 200-day moving average of €25.06. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €18.23 ($21.45) and a 52 week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.