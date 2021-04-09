Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €43.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €43.50 ($51.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DWNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.37 ($53.38).

DWNI stock opened at €42.20 ($49.65) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.92.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

