Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $931.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report $931.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $926.05 million and the highest is $937.90 million. Garmin posted sales of $856.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 54.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after acquiring an additional 196,733 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 29.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 12.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $137.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.81.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

