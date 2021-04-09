Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €56.00 by Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.45 ($73.47).

ETR:NEM opened at €57.52 ($67.67) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €46.78 ($55.04) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.17.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

