DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZIL2. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €12.62 ($14.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.62. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

