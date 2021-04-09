JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €100.80 ($118.59) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €97.98 and a 200 day moving average of €85.85. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

