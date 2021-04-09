Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 291,647 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 962% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,458 call options.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

VZ opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

