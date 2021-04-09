CoreCivic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,118 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 910% compared to the average daily volume of 606 put options.

CXW stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $873.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $85,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

