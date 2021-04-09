CoreCivic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,118 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 910% compared to the average daily volume of 606 put options.
CXW stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $873.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CoreCivic Company Profile
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.