Barclays Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBK. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.37 ($6.32).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK opened at €5.12 ($6.02) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €5.36 and its 200 day moving average is €5.10. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of €5.96 ($7.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.24.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.