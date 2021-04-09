Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,318 put options on the company. This is an increase of 638% compared to the average volume of 314 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

LPX stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

