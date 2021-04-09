ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €12.25 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €12.25 ($14.41) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.13 ($11.92).

Get ENI alerts:

ETR:ENI opened at €10.26 ($12.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.43. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.