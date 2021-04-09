Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Sell

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

MDVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MedAvail stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. MedAvail has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

