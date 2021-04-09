Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.43 ($33.45).

JEN stock opened at €26.20 ($30.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €14.95 ($17.59) and a 52-week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 35.86.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

