Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kemper in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KMPR stock opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In other news, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.