Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $7.04 on Monday. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,971,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,576,106.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 95,310 shares of company stock worth $732,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 37.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

