Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atos in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays cut Atos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Atos stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Atos has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

