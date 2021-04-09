Bonded Finance Price Tops $0.0372 on Major Exchanges (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $14.31 million and approximately $719,854.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00633397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00082058 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, "BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. "

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

