IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$4.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.50. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$3.61 and a 12-month high of C$7.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

