Insider Buying: Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Buys £152.46 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.05) per share, with a total value of £152.46 ($199.19).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Martyn Coffey bought 23 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.57 ($198.03).

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 693.50 ($9.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 577.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 684.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 698.50. Marshalls plc has a 52-week low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

