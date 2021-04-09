Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM) Insider Simon Fraser Acquires 20,000 Shares

Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM) insider Simon Fraser purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($120,721.19).

Shares of LON:IEM opened at GBX 467 ($6.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 63.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 449.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.54. Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 500.28 ($6.54).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Impax Environmental Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

