Martyn Coffey Buys 22 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey purchased 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 693 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($199.19).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marshalls alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Martyn Coffey acquired 23 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £151.57 ($198.03).

MSLH stock opened at GBX 693.50 ($9.06) on Friday. Marshalls plc has a one year low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a one year high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 684.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 698.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSLH. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.