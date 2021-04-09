Nick Roberts Acquires 9 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts acquired 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,601 ($20.92) per share, for a total transaction of £144.09 ($188.25).
Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 8th, Nick Roberts purchased 10 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,495 ($19.53) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($195.32).
Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,634 ($21.35) on Friday. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,672 ($21.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,535.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,349.21.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
