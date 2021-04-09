Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM) Insider Simon Fraser Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM) insider Simon Fraser acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($120,721.19).

Shares of IEM opened at GBX 467 ($6.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.11. Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500.28 ($6.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 449.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 425.54.

Get Impax Environmental Markets Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Impax Environmental Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.