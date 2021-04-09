Insider Buying: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts purchased 9 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,601 ($20.92) per share, with a total value of £144.09 ($188.25).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Nick Roberts acquired 10 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,495 ($19.53) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,634 ($21.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,535.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,349.21. The company has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -181.56. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,672 ($21.84).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

