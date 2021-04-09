Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of MEOH opened at $37.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $811.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.91 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after buying an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $36,165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Methanex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Methanex by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,912 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

