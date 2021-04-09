Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.44.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $543.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.10 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

