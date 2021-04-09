Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.13 Million

Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce $296.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.32 million and the lowest is $291.57 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $283.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

GLPI stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

