Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $116.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $111.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.08.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $100.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.