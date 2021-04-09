Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.80 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Beteiligungs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

Shares of ETR DBAN opened at €41.30 ($48.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $621.32 million and a PE ratio of 68.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.47. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €26.20 ($30.82) and a fifty-two week high of €39.90 ($46.94).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

